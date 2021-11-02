Update: Officials ID woman, child killed in I-15 crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a woman and a child killed in a Sunday evening crash on Interstate 15 in Farmington.

The deceased are Heather C. Timmins, 48, and Atticus Timmins, 10, both from Salt Lake City, said a statement from UHP on Monday. Officials have not said how the two were related.

According to a previous news release, a UDOT Incident Management Truck (IMT) was assisting a motorist on southbound I-15 near milepost 323 in Farmington just before 6 p.m.

“The IMT was on the right-hand shoulder with his emergency equipment activated. He was in his truck typing notes on his computer as the motorist he had just helped was pulling away,” the news release states.

A white Infiniti G35, occupied by Heather Timmins and Atticus Timmins, was traveling in lane three at the same location.

“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Infiniti swerved to the right, crossing lane four, and entered the shoulder where the IMT unit was sitting,” the news release says. “The driver side of the Infiniti struck the rear of the IMT truck at a high rate of speed.”

The driver of the Infiniti, Heather Timmins, was fatally injured on impact. Atticus Timmins, who was in the back seat, “was life-flighted to a local children’s hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The incident management member sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, but was released a short time later.

I-15 in Farmington was closed at Park Lane for approximately four hours during the investigation. The motorist who was on the side of the road was not injured.