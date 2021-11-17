Update: Officials ID woman killed in head-on collision near Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed in a head-on collision late Tuesday morning near Vernal.

The deceased is Mary M. Smuin, 67, from Vernal, according to a statement from Utah Highway Patrol Wednesday morning.

A previous statement from UHP said the accident happened at about 11:16 a.m. on U.S. Highway 40, at mile post 139.

“A gray Jeep Cherokee SUV was traveling west on US-40,” the UHP statement said. “A white 2017 Dodge RAM pickup was traveling east at the same location and drifted left of center.

“The Dodge pickup struck the Jeep head-on. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was killed on impact and the driver of the Dodge pickup was transported by ground to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The roadway was closed for two-and-a-half hours for the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.