Update: Police ID 56-year-old man dead after West Valley City auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 56-year-old man who died three days after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed Redwood Road on Nov. 7.

The deceased man has been identified as Kip Lowman, a transient, West Valley City Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily.

Lowman was was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, and was taken off life support on Nov. 10.

WVCPD Lt. Shane Matheson told Gephardt Daily at the time the accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. as Lowman was crossing from west to east at about 3865 S. Redwood.

The victim was in a dark area, not in a crosswalk or intersection, and was hit by a northbound Toyota Tundra.

The man was “not conscious and was barely breathing” when he was taken to the hospital, Matheson said.

The female driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the police; there is no indication she was impaired.