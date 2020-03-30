Update: Police ID man killed in Millcreek shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in Millcreek Monday morning.

A tweet from Unified Police Department Monday afternoon said the victim is Tevita Laloni, 32, of Salt Lake City. No further details are being released at this time.

Officials responded to the area of 229 E. Hill Ave. at approximately 7:50 a.m., UPD Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily earlier Monday.

A female caller told police she went out of her apartment to have a smoke and saw a man who had been shot laying on the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Officials are now questioning the woman that called police, and it is thought that the victim and the woman were known to each other.

Gray said there is no threat to the public at this time.

She added that an investigation is underway and search warrants are likely to be conducted.

It’s not known how many shots were fired but Gray said police did not receive any calls reporting shots fired.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.