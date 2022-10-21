Update: Police identify suspect who prompted business to evacuate in City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 35-year-old man who allegedly entered a store at City Creek Center and threatened to kill employees, shoppers and responding officers.

Keith Payne, 35, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail in connection with threats Thursday night inside a store at the open-air shopping center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Police received a call about 7:30 p.m. from a man who “told dispatchers he needed to be arrested and claimed to be inside a store inside City Creek Center,” Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

The store evacuated its employees and customers, while dispatchers fielded “multiple 911 calls from people who confirmed the suspect was still inside the store,” police said.

Police worked with City Creek Center security and safely arrested Payne, the release states. The man did not have a gun when he was arrested, and police “do not believe he ever had access to a gun.”

Social workers assigned to the police department assisted in taking Payne into custody.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown praised the fast response and coordination of the officers.

“Our officers did a fantastic job handling this call,” Brown said. “Every second matters. Our city’s police officers worked in great partnership with SLC911. I am proud of our officers for quickly responding, developing a tactical plan to enter the mall and safely arresting the suspect.

“These situations unfold quickly. They are dynamic and our officers are well-trained. This is yet another bright example of our police officers doing everything they can to help ensure the safety of our community.”