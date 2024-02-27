Update: SLCo DA charges man for allegedly threatening, pointing weapon at first responders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges were filed Tuesday against Sebastian Gabriel Hernandez for allegedly pointing a gun and threatening to kill first responders after they had started treating him for a medical emergency.

On Saturday of last week, emergency medical technicians responded to the area of 2500 South and 600 East in Salt Lake City to treat 23-year-old Hernandez for a medical emergency.

“As the EMTs treated the defendant in their ambulance, he became combative, got off a stretcher, and left the vehicle,” says a statement issued by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“The defendant then tried to fight fire personnel on scene, but the fire officials left, and the defendant went inside his home.

“As the EMTs stayed on scene to clean their equipment, the defendant came back out of his home with a black handgun and his finger on the trigger.”

Arrest documents for Hernandez say he “waved the gun at the two victims yelling obscenities. Victims state (Hernandez) then pointed the firearm at them saying ‘I’m going to kill you,’ communicating a threat and making an immediate show of force with a dangerous weapon. The victims began quickly driving away and stated (Hernandez) ran after them still pointing the handgun towards them.”

A police SWAT team responded to the scene to make an arrest, and Hernandez “was given orders to exit so that officers could effect an arrest. (He) ignored commands and retreated back into his home.”

Neighbors were asked to remain in their residences during the operation.

Hernandez “later exited the front door again where he confronted officers on the porch,” his affidavit says. He “was not compliant and refused commands resulting in the use of a less lethal shotgun.

“(He) again ignored commands and retreated back into the home to avoid arrest. (He) later exited a third time and was then arrested by officers.”

Photo courtesy SLCPD

A BB gun was found in his residence that matched the gun described by the EMTs, the DA’s news release says.

Hernandez has been charged with two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and a class B misdemeanor interference with arresting officer. He remains an inmate in the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.

“We are grateful that the first responders in this incident were not injured,” SLCo DA Sim Gill said in the released statement. “We appreciate both the medical and law enforcement personnel that respond to potentially dangerous scenes on a daily basis to help keep Salt Lake County safe.

“We appreciate the work of Salt Lake City Police Department for their use of less lethal means to help de-escalate a potentially volatile situation. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”