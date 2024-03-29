Three-hour barricade with a knife-wielding suspect in SLC ends safely

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-hour police standoff in Salt Lake City ended peacefully Thursday night after a suspect allegedly threatened a woman with a knife.

Events began at 7:30 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a call about “a man in crisis” at 1925 W North Temple Street, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release shortly after 11 p.m.

“ When officers arrived, they met with the victim, an adult female, and learned the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her. The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Sheron Taylor-Shephard.”