Update: Suspect identified after sexual assault reported at University of Utah residence hall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah officials said a suspect has been identified after a sexual assault was reported on campus Saturday morning.

According to information released by the university, the alleged assault, characterized as a “traumatic event” by a U of U police lieutenant, occurred in a campus residence hall, but the victim was not a student.

“The suspect is male and, based on information available, it is not clear whether he is a university student,” an initial U of U statement said. “No additional details of the reported assailant are available at this time, and the police investigation is ongoing.

A follow-up post on the U of U website Thursday morning said a university detective specializing in sexual assault and campus police victim advocate are working with the victim to obtain more details in the case and to make support resources available.

“A suspect in the case has been identified and is known to the victim,” the post said. “However, to protect the integrity of this case and the ongoing investigation, the university is not able to provide any additional details at this time. University police are committed to the safety of the campus community and recognize the heightened anxiety that can be caused by an open investigation like this one. While public information is limited, security measures designed to protect the campus community are in place. Additional support and resources are available to anyone with concerns.”

This will be the U of U’s last update in the case unless new information becomes available that is appropriate to share publicly or if specific public assistance is needed, the post said. Once the investigation has finished, more information may be available.

For safety information, including how to request a campus escort and how to contact victims’ services, click here.

Gephardt Daily will updated this story as information becomes available.