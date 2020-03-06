2.95 earthquake hits near Corinne in Box Elder County

CORINNE, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.95 magnitude earthquake hit near Corinne on Thursday evening.

The earthquake struck 10 miles west southwest from Corinne in Box Elder County at 9:29 p.m., according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.