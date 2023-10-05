Update: Taylorsville man had tactical gear, rifle during fatal police shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old Taylorsville man shot and killed by police following a three-hour standoff Wednesday night was armed with a rifle and wearing tactical gear at the time of his death.

Joesph Potts, 34, exited a home near 3900 W. Ridgecrest Drive a little before 1 a.m. Thursday “wearing tactical-type gear and showed his rifle” before a SWAT officer fatally shot him, Taylorsville police said in a news release.

Potts was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

Officers initially responded to the home at 10:18 p.m. to investigate an armed domestic violence incident, according to the news release. Potts’ wife and her 3-month-old child safely fled the home without injury prior to officers’ arrival, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the home, along with several detectives and TVPD’s victim advocate, the release says. The SWAT officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Salt Lake City Police Department investigates the shooting.

“Officers, detectives and the victim advocate remained on the scene Wednesday night to assist,” the release says.