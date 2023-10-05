Utah wildlife officials urge caution after thousands of birds die from suspected avian botulism outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials shared safety reminders for waterfowl hunters Thursday after a suspected avian botulism outbreak recently killed thousands of birds in northern Utah.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists in mid-September discovered dead and sick birds in the Willard Spur and Harold Crane waterfowl management areas, where several birds were collected and submitted for disease testing.

Though the birds tested negative for highly pathogenic avian influenza, biologists suspect the birds died of avian botulism, according to a DWR news release.

Avian botulism is a paralytic and often fatal disease in birds that results from the ingestion of a toxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, DWR officials said.

The toxin typically is produced in the summer and fall when there are low oxygen levels and warm water temperatures. Botulism mainly occurs in stagnant pools where there is no water flowing, and sick and dead birds most often are found along the shoreline, according to the news release.

Bird species typically affected by avian botulism include waterfowl, gulls and shorebirds. Signs of avian botulism include the inability for a bird to hold its head up and a bird flapping its wings but not having the strength to take off, DWR officials said.

Avian botulism occurs almost yearly in Utah, typically between July and September, though a particularly large number of birds were impacted by the disease this year, officials said.

DWR biologists say the exact number of birds that died can’t be confirmed with certainty, but they estimate tens of thousands were impacted, particularly in the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge and Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area.

“Our wetland managers strive to make adjustments in their water management practices on state waterfowl management areas in order to keep fresh water flowing, which can help minimize the impacts of avian botulism,” said Jason Jones, DWR waterfowl coordinator. “Many of the waterfowl management areas were originally created to reduce the botulism outbreaks that occurred along the river deltas a century ago.”

While avian botulism outbreaks typically are not associated with human illness, state wildlife officials say it’s important to take safety precautions when encountering sick or dead birds, including: