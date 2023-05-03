Update: Teen was raised through sunroof, recording video when killed in Richfield rollover crash

RICHFIELD, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has shared more details after the rollover crash that killed a juvenile male Tuesday in Richfield.

The victim, 15, was in the Hyundai Sonata with two other male teens, ages 14 and 16, and was standing with his body raised through the sunroof when the accident occurred, at about 8 p.m. Tuesday on a dirt road just west of Richfield.

“The vehicle driver was traveling too fast for the road and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll,” the DPS statement says. “When the vehicle overturned, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old male, was reportedly standing up through the sunroof, filming. He was pinned under the vehicle and died on the scene.”

Richfield City Police said in an earlier statement that “One was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle’s roof. “this juvenile was found to be dead once responding officers were able to lift the car and slide him out.”

The vehicle’s other occupants were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the Department of Public Safety news release says.

“Investigators are currently working to properly identify who was driving the vehicle at the time. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible contributor to this incident. Our Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are working closely with our State Bureau of Investigation agents along with the Sevier County Attorney’s office on any further actions.

“The Department of Public Safety offers its deepest condolences to the parents and loved ones of the 15-year-old teen. This incident is still under investigation.”