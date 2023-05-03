Stabbing victim found outside Salt Lake City nightclub has died; police seek tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man stabbed early Sunday morning near a Salt Lake City nightclub has died of his injuries, police announced Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Oscar Vera, of Sandy.

Homicide detectives are asking for tips regarding the fight and the person who stabbed Vera and a second man, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation began at 2:41 a.m. after dispatch got a call about a stabbing on Commerce Avenue just west of State Street.

“When officers arrived, they found a large crowd leaving and a man on the ground with a critical injury,” says a statement issued Wednesday by Salt Lake City Police. “Officers provided lifesaving efforts and paramedics and Salt Lake City firefighters transported the man to the hospital in critical condition where he died on Tuesday.”

Photo Gephardt DailyPatrick Benedict

Detectives believe Vera was stabbed during a large fight that happened as people left a nearby nightclub. A second victim later arrived at a hospital emergency room for treatment.

“That person is recovering from their injuries and is expected to survive,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Detectives believe several people witnessed this stabbing but left the area before officers arrived. Anyone who has information, including video, photos, or who has seen social media posts related to the stabbing, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer. “

A GoFundMe account posted Monday says it was established to help pay Vera’s medical bills, but a later update says “Oscar Vera Reyes passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 2nd at 5:15pm.” It adds that the “Fund will also be used for funeral arrangements.”

To check out the GoFundMe account for yourself and see more photos of the victim, click here.