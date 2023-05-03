Male juvenile killed in Richfield rollover

RICHFIELD, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Richfield City police say one juvenile is dead after he was ejected during a rollover accident Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., police responded to “a rollover accident about 0.4 miles above the water tank on the CC road,” the department said in a news release.

“Three juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. One was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle’s roof. This juvenile was found to be dead once responding officers were able to lift the car and slide him out.”

The release said that because of the severity of the incident, Richfield City police have “asked the Utah Highway Patrol to take the lead in the investigation. We would like to thank them along with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County EMS, Richfield Fire, and Public Safety Dispatch for their assistance in this tragic case.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends that are hurting because of the loss they have suffered.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as information is released.