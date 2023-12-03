Update: Truck rolls over in Summit County, comes to rest against house

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital after a Summit County rollover that resulted in a truck coming to a rest on or near a residence.

Emergency responders were notified at about 6 p.m. Saturday, and responded to the scene, on Park View Drive, in Summit Park.

“The accident was due to slick roads,” says a news release from Park City Fire. “One patient , the driver of the truck, was transported with minor injuries.”

Summit County Sheriff deputies responded, as did a medic ambulance, a fire engine, a medic engine and a battalion chief from Park City Fire.

SCSO also shared a social media request:

“Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving in this weather.”