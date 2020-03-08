Update: UHP identifies driver killed in rollover on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man who died when the vehicle he was driving rolled over on southbound Interstate 15 in Orem.

Forty-six-year-old Lewis Lee, of Provo, was ejected from the 2006 Toyota Tundra when it skidded and rolled near the on-ramp area at mile marker 272. He was pronounced deceased at the scene after first responders were unable to revive him.

Lee was not wearing a seat belt.

Two other men, ages 40 and 36, who were passengers in the Tundra and were wearing their seat belts, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The accident happened about 1:24 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the crash was under investigation, and no further information was available Saturday night.