Update: UHP IDs woman killed in head-on collision with dump truck in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a woman who died Tuesday morning after a head-on collision in Emery County.

The deceased has been identified as Latesha L. Wilson, 43, from Long Beach, California, according to a statement from the UHP.

Wilson was driving a green 2000 Honda Odyssey south on State Route 10, near milepost 17, at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, when the accident took place.

“The Odyssey crossed the center line and impacted the dump truck in a head-on collision,” the UHP statement said. “The 43-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the Odyssey received fatal injuries and died on the scene.”

The male driver of the dump truck was checked out on the scene and was not transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.