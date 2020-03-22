Update: Utah now has 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 1 death due to virus

UTAH, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has a total of 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as one death, health officials said Sunday.

According to a statement by the Utah Department of Health and Mountainstar HCA, the deceased patient was being treated at Lakeview Hospital in Davis County.

“The patient is a male, was older than 60 and was a resident of Davis County,” the UDOH statement said. “He had underlying medical conditions, and was hospitalized for two days prior to his death.”

The state has 181 total cases, after 44 new resident and one new visitor cases were announced Sunday among the more than 1,100 new tests. That total means 169 residents and 12 visitors have the virus.

Five new resident cases were confirmed in Davis County, 23 residents and one visitor in Salt Lake County, 11 residents in Summit County, three residents in Utah County, one resident in Tooele County and one resident in Wasatch County. Updated numbers can be viewed on a new dashboard at coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts

In other updates, Salt Lake City and Davis County are suspending play at their golf courses beginning Monday because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus spreading. “The courses have become crowded and there are concerns about rakes, flags, and carts becoming contaminated,” the website said. Salt Lake City will close all six of its courses for at least a week. Davis County is following suit.

Many state agencies have maintained office hours despite the pandemic and continue to serve the public, with necessary precautions to limit crowds and ensure social distancing, the website said. A full list is available here.

Anybody looking to help the many people and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can visit a new donation resource page for specific fundraising efforts. Business owners can also visit the updated Business Resources page, which is being developed in partnership with the Salt Lake Chamber.