Update: Weber County officials ID man found dead on Ogden’s east bench

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County officials have identified a man found dead on the mountainside near the Douglas Street Trailhead Friday morning.

The deceased is Anthony Dietz, 53, of Ogden, said a news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Cortney Ryan.

“The nature and cause of death are still pending,” the news release said.

The information was received at 9:51 a.m., and deputies and Search and Rescue hiked up the mountainside and located the body several hundred yards up the trail in a rocky area, a previous news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and Weber County detectives went to the scene to investigate; officials do not suspect foul play.

