US Marshals: Fugitive shot, killed after brandishing weapon at VFAST strike team in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed a fugitive it was trying to arrest in West Valley City Wednesday was shot and mortally wounded after he pulled a weapon on strike team members trying to take him into custody.

At about 7:15 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) led Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) were attempting to locate and arrest a fugitive in the 4200 West block of 4100 South, West Valley City.

VFAST is a multi-agency fugitive task force comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies located across Utah.

“The subject is described as a white male, 29 years of age, and was wanted on warrants issued out of Millard and Salt Lake counties for firearms and drug offenses,” the USMS news release says.

“Surveillance led members of VFAST to a residence in West Valley City. VFAST approached the residence and encountered at least four occupants at the residence who complied with law enforcement and exited the residence.”

VFAST confirmed the fugitive was in the home and made entry, the statement says.

“VFAST located the fugitive inside a locked bedroom hiding in a closet and began to give commands, which the subject did not follow,” the U.S. Marshals statement says.

“Ultimately, the subject brandished a firearm and multiple VFAST members fired upon the subject striking him. A USMS trained medic immediately began life-saving measures and additional emergency medical personnel quickly arrived on scene. The subject succumbed to his wounds shortly after medical arrived.”

The West Valley City Police Department’s critical incident protocol team was notified and assumed control of the scene and the investigation.

The name of the man shot is being withheld pending family notification. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.