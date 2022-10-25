USU Eastern: Victim killed in SR-6 head-on collision was woman’s soccer team player

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University Eastern Athletics has released the name of the victim of a fatal accident Saturday.

The woman killed was 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw, a member of the school’s women’s soccer team.

“On October 22, 2022, we tragically lost an incredible member of our women’s soccer team, Lauren Bradshaw, following an automobile accident,” says a statement from the school.

“On behalf of the entire USU Eastern Athletics Department, our love and condolences to Lauren’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Bradshaw died after a head-on crash on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit at the Utah County/Wasatch County line.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Quincey Bruer told Gephardt Daily the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 211 on the mountain pass.

“At the time it was a mixture of rain and snow and the roads were wet,” Bruer said, adding it is not yet known if weather conditions contributed to the crash.

“A Toyota Corolla was eastbound and a Ford F 350 that was pulling a camp trailer was westbound. The Corolla left its lane and struck the F 350 head on and the single occupant of the Toyota Corolla female sustained fatal injuries.”

The woman, now known to be Bradshaw, died at the scene, Bruer said.

Bruer asked that drivers remember that rainy and winter conditions call for more cautious driving behaviors, including “slowing down, increasing following distance and making sure your vehicle is safe to operate on the roads right now.”