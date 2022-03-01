USU football coach Blake Anderson loses son to ‘tragic death’

LOGAN, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University football coach Blake Anderson has suffered a family loss.

A statement from John Harwell, USU’s vice president and athletics director, offers Anderson “thoughts and prayers” following the loss of one of his sons.

“On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son,” the Twitter statement says.

The USU statement did not indicated which son had died, or share the circumstances of the death.

A tweet posted by Anderson on Monday said the following: “God is STILL God in the midst of our broken (blue heart emoji).”