Snowbird getting new trams, to include rooftop ‘balcony’

SNOWBIRD, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird ski resort has ordered new trams to offer a better view than ever before.

The trams will include not only floor-to-ceiling windows, but three thick glass floor panels in the floor, and a small, open air balcony on the roof.

“After 50 years of transporting millions of skiers and snowboarders to Snowbird’s 11,000-foot Hidden Peak, the resort’s iconic aerial tram will get new tram cabins this spring,” a statement from the resort says.

“The original tram cabins have traveled approximately 794,994 miles during their lifetime — the same distance as traveling to the Moon and back over one and a half times.”

Snowbird has worked closely with The Doppelmayr Group on the upgrade, and after two years of planning, the new Tram cabins have been completed in Olten, Switzerland, and are on their way to their permanent home.

The new tram cabins are expected to be fully installed and operational for Snowbird’s summer season sometime in June.

Dave Fields, Snowbird president and general manager, also released comments:

“As Snowbird celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we are recognizing both our storied past and making a thrilling upgrade to our iconic Aerial Tram. The Tram and Snowbird have provided year-round excitement for five decades, but the new Tram cabins promise to take this excitement to a whole new level.”

The original tram cabins will take their final rides on April 3.