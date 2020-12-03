USU men’s basketball coach Craig Smith sidelined by COVID-19 diagnosis

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable to coach the Aggie’s home opener, set for Saturday against Brigham Young University, the school confirmed.

“The diagnosis came after a recent team test and Smith is currently asymptomatic,” a USU statement says.

Smith also released a statement:

“It will be difficult watching from a distance, but I know our team is in great hands with our coaching staff,” he said. “Our program has always been led by our student-athletes. This doesn’t change a thing.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the sidelines when our protocols deem it safe for everyone involved. I am pumped for our home opener on Saturday night!”