UTA trains in two vehicle collisions Friday night

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH, Feb. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — FrontRunner and TRAX both had collisions with their four-wheeled cousins late Friday night.

The Utah Transit Authority train wrecks came in West Valley City and Salt Lake City within about an hour of each other after 10 p.m.

No injuries were initially reported in either, according to UTA, just disrupted schedules with investigations before tracks could be cleared.

The first came at 3500 S 2700 W in West Valley City when a TRAX light rail unit hit a car. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the vehicle driver and apparent sole occupant is believed to have become confused by the vehicle and rail traffic patterns when pulling in front of the train.

The incident remains under investigation as is the second late night mishap. FrontRunner hit a car at 340 S 600 W in Salt Lake City.

Arky said the car may have struck a building first to then bounce into FrontRunner’s path. As of about midnight the car had yet to be cleared from the tracks, he said.