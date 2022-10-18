Utah agriculture officials confirm new avian influenza cases

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State agriculture officials have confirmed six new cases of avian flu and issued tips and guidelines for containing the disease.

“The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed an additional six cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on turkey farms in Sanpete County and one backyard flock in Cache County in the last two weeks,” according to a Monday departmental press release. Which it said brings the total to 16 turkey farms and two back yard premises impacted by the disease this fall.

“All birds on these premises have been depopulated or quarantined to prevent further spread of the disease.”

The situation in these areas remains ongoing and is being closely monitored by state and federal officials. “Members of the public should stay away from premises with known cases as well as any locations where officials are working to contain the disease to avoid coming in contact with HPAI.”

The UDAF is asking for the public’s help to prepare for a continued increase of HPAI cases. All domestic bird owners, including backyard chicken flocks, ducks, geese, turkeys, game birds, etc., should strengthen their biosecurity practices, the statement said. “If possible, birds should be kept locked inside enclosures to avoid contact with migratory birds. Flocks should not have shared water, feed, or grazing sources with wild bird habitats.”

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.

USDA APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists and an available online toolkit.

Indicators of HPAI in avian flocks are high death loss, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds, the UDAF said.

If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, it should be reported to the state veterinarian immediately at [email protected] The department can also be contacted by calling their Taylorsville offices at 801-982-2200.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern.