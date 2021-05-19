Utah attorney Robert J. DeBry dead at 85

HOLLADAY, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Longtime Utah attorney Robert J. DeBry has died at the age of 85.

Family members told Gephardt Daily, DeBry passed away Tuesday night at his home in Holladay “due natural causes related to age.”

The veteran attorney was the founder of Robert J. DeBry & Associates and practiced law in Salt Lake City for more than 45 years. He had recently retired.

Born in Rigby, Idaho, DeBry moved to Utah with his family and graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City.

He ultimately attended and graduated from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney School of Law.

DeBry is survived by his wife Barbara, five children and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.