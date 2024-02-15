Kansas City DJ identified as woman killed in parade shooting; 11 children hurt

Feb. 15 (UPI) — Officials in Kansas City identified the woman killed in the Super Bowl parade shooting as local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, adding that 11 of those injured were children.

Lopez-Galvan, was a mother of two adult children, one of whom was among the 21 people injured in the shooting on Wednesday.

She was well known in Kansas City as a DJ at KKFI and was the sister of Beto Lopez, the mayor pro tem of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“His family members were victims in the parade today. His sister was killed. He has two nieces and a nephew also injured in the horrific shooting. This is truly heartbreaking and an absolute tragedy,” Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird said in a statement.

KKFI also said its “hearts and prayers” were with Lopez-Galvan’s family.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the station said.

Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca also mourned her death in a post on X and vowed that her death would not go in vain.

“I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade. I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in Kansas City,” he wrote.

“I will legislate, I will fight and I WILL do everything in my power to change this state and city for the better.”

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, victims were taken to three area hospitals. Eight had immediate life-threatening injuries, seven had life-threatening wounds and six had non-life-threatening injuries.

Children’s Mercy Hospital vice president and chief nursing officer Stephanie Meyer said none of the kids who were hurt had life-threatening injuries. Nine children ages 6 to 15 were shot. Two more had other injuries. She said they were all fearful when they arrived at the hospital.

Meyer said the victims will need more treatment and care beyond the immediate medical attention.

“We are also going to have to make sure that we stay in tune to what is the care that is needed after the violence that has been seen,” Meyer said. “Not only for the children we treated, but I would encourage us to think about that for all of the children and families in the community.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three suspects had been taken into custody as of Wednesday evening.

Mayor Quinton Lucas on Thursday said that an investigation into the shooting was ongoing and law enforcement were questioning the suspects.