Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed in crash near Point of the Mountain

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified an 81-year-old man found deceased after a rollover crash near Point of the Mountain in Utah County Friday.

“The driver who died in the crash on the East Frontage Road at the Point of the Mountain Friday morning was Darrel George Field, 81, from Pleasant Grove,” said a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, said a statement released by Cannon Friday.