Utah Congressman Rob Bishop hospitalized after suffering stroke

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Congressman Rob Bishop has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke Monday night in Washington, D.C.

Bishop, 69, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital and was expected to be released Wednesday.

The veteran lawmaker told KSL Newsradio’s Lee Lonsberry, a former Bishop press secretary, that he did not realize what was happening as he experienced blurred vision, a loss of balance and pain on his right side.

Sen. Mitt Romney posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday wishing Bishop well, as did fellow Utah congressman Chris Stewart. “Sending my best wishes to my friend Rob Bishop. Ann and I wish him a speedy and full recovery.”

“Sending prayers to my mentor and friend Rob and his family,” Stewart wrote. “Wishing him a speedy recovery. We love you brother.”

Bishop’s final term in office ends in January when he will be replaced by Blake Moore. Moore ran as GOP candidate for the 1st District seat after Bishop announced his plans to retire after serving nearly two decades in Washington, D.C.