Utah County boy’s name released a day after fatal farm accident

PALMYRA, Utah, March 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the boy who died in a farming accident yesterday in Palmyra, just west of Spanish Fork.

The name of the 12-year-old victim was George Dunbar Oldham.

“The family is grateful for the support of the community but wishes to have privacy as they grieve,” the UCSO statement says.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed to Gephardt Daily on Saturday that first responders were called to the accident site near 1464 W. 4600 South about 3:32 p.m.

When they arrived, Cannon said, they found the child in extremely critical condition.

A Life Flight medical helicopter was called to assist in the rescue but then was canceled when the child passed away at the scene.

Investigators ultimately determined the child fell and was run-over while riding his bicycle next to a side-by-side vehicle and a trailer which was being driven by his father.