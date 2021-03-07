Trump’s lawyers ask GOP groups to stop using his name to raise money

March 7 (UPI) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have sent cease-and-desist letters asking that three Republican organizations stop using his name in fundraising materials.

Politico first reported that lawyers had sent letters to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which raise money and shape messaging for the midterm elections and beyond.

All three committees have referenced Trump in recent emails asking for donations to increase their coffers as they work to win back control of Congress in midterm elections.

On Friday, for example, the RNC sent two fundraising emails asking those who considered themselves “President Trump’s most loyal SUPPORTERS” to virtually sign “the Official Trump ‘Thank You’ Card.”

Politico also noted that Trump has been angry that those groups have used his name to support Republicans who voted to impeach him earlier this year.

On Saturday the outlet reported that Trump plans to actively campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

“She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump has continued to assert himself as the party’s leader as recently as last month, when he told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference that his movement was just getting started and multiple speakers affirmed him as the future of the party.

During his CPAC speech he also said he would be “actively working to elect strong, tough and smart Republican leaders.”