Utah County law enforcement teacher charged with reckless child abuse, DUI

SALEM, Utah, April 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County high school teacher is facing charges after he allegedly struck a student and was preparing to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Salem Hill High School teacher Carlos Alfredo Castillo, 61, whose faculty photo describes him as a law enforcement teacher, has been charged on suspicion of child abuse injury/reckless; and driving under the influence — first offense in 10 years. Both charges are class B misdemeanors.

“I was advised by several students that Carlos Castillo had become mad while teaching a class,” say charging documents filed for Castillo by an officer of the Salem Police Department.

“I was shown a video of Carlos striking a student that was sitting in a chair. The student was struck on his back. I then located Carlos sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the high school parking lot. Carlos was the only occupant in the vehicle and the vehicle was running upon contact.

“Carlos was asked to exit the vehicle and speak with me. Carlos exited the vehicle and leaned up against the door. Carlos had slurred speech while I spoke with him. I detected an odor of an alcohol beverage coming from Carlos’ mouth as we spoke. I asked Carlos if he had drunk alcohol and he stated he had,” say charging documents filed Wednesday.

Castillo said he had “a few drinks earlier in the morning,” the affidavit says. “Carlos was asked to complete field sobriety tests. Carlos stated he would not do any tests. Carlos was then placed under arrest.”

Castillo was cuffed and transported without incident to the Utah County Jail, the statement says. His bail was set at $2,000. As of Thursday, he is not listed among inmates.