Utah County Sheriff’s Office seeks info on flatbed truck believed to have damaged 20+ mailboxes

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a flatbed truck believed to have damaged more than 20 private mailboxes late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

“Tuesday night/Wednesday morning someone in a flatbed pickup damaged 20+ mailboxes in the Lakeshore area west of Spanish Fork,” the UCSO statement says. “A witness saw a flatbed truck driving away.

“If you think you might know who did this, call Dispatch at 801-794-3970 and ask to talk to a deputy.”