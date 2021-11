UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new phone scam doing the rounds.

“Another scammer is at it again,” said a tweet from UCSO. “This one was different. The caller used the name of a real @UCSO Lieutenant. He told the woman she had missed jury duty and had to pay a fine. Don’t fall for this! You can always look up our number and call us yourself.”

You can reach the sheriff’s office by calling 801-851-4000.