Utah COVID-13 update: 10 deaths, 460 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 10 more coronavirus deaths and 460 newly documented cases.

That brings total known Utah cases to 384,173, and deaths to 2,101.

Of the 10 newly confirmed deaths, six of the victims died prior to March 1, the UDoH statement says. Those who died were:

A Beaver County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older tan 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85,a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 1,289,691, which is 27,583 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,368,017 people, an increase of 6,048 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,191,655, an increase of 14,289 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 419 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

Currently, 137 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,441.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah