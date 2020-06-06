Update: 546 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Saturday, sets 1 day record

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday’s spike to a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 in Utah cases lasted one day.

That record — 439 new lab confirmed cases — was broken Saturday with the announcement of 546 new cases, an increase of 4.9% from Friday.

Utah’s cumulative total now stands at 11,798 positive lab-confirmed cases.

An additional death was reported. The man was a Weber County resident, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility. Utah’s total deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 121.

Other numbers

Utah has 116 COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, an increase of 20 since Friday. The cumulative number of those hospitalized stands at 890.

A total of 235,149 people have been tested for COVID-19, 2,952 of them since Friday’s report. Utah’s positive-test rate now stands at 5%, up 0.1% from Friday, which was up 0.1% from Thursday.

COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 6,939.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area.