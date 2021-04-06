Utah COVID-19 report: 4 more deaths, 300 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 300 new cases in the past day.

That brings total cases to 387,814 and confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,137.

The four who died, all hospitalized at the time of death, were:

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84

A Utah County man between 45 and 64

A Weber County man between 45 and 64

Vaccines administered number 1,526,353, which is 28,314 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,417,211, an increase of 4,018 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,305,397, an increase of 10,662 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 387 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,656.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah