Utah’s Friday COVID-19 report: 7 new deaths in past 24 hours; 552 ‘new’ cases

UTAH, Aug. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 552 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

UDoH notes, however, that of the 552 new cases, 144 of them were from delayed reports, so the daily number is artificially high.

Those who died in the past 24 hours were:

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

Three Salt Lake County women between ages 65 and 84, residents of long-term healthcare facilities

A Salt Lake County man older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A San Juan County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

The seven deaths bring Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 death told to 360.

With the 552 new or newly reported positive cases of the virus, Utah’s total case count stand at 45,976.

Tests performed in Utah number 589,817. Of those, 4,161 tests were newly reported in the past 24 hours. *Of the 4,161, approximately 1,700 are from the delayed reporting from a lab since early July.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 369 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.8%.

At present, 171 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak number 2,744.

Patients classified as recovered, define as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 36,679. It is common for patients to die of COVID-19 more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.