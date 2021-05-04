Utah COVID-19 update: 13 deaths, 259 more cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, May 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced 13 more deaths and 259 new cases documented in the past day.

The added cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 398,499. Deaths now stand at 2,217.

Of the newly confirmed coronavirus deaths, 10 of the 13 occurred prior to April 10, the UDoH statement says.

The 13 deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Cache County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Carbon County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines administered total 2,204,824, which is 19,965 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested number 2,574,992, an increase of 4,059 since yesterday. Tests administered stand at 4,678,269, an increase of 10,114 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 358 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,258.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.