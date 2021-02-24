Utah COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths, 812 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 812 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 368,601, and total deaths number 1,879.

The 14 who died were:

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Utah County residents, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 females, older than 85, Salt Lake County residents, not hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized

A total of 641,881 total vaccines have been administered, which is 18,005 more than yesterday. The chart below shows the numbers by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,180,594 people tested, an increase of 7,631 people tested since yesterday. Total tests administered number 3,744,344 , an increase of 19,389 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 768 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.1%.

There are 222 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,554.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah