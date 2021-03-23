Utah COVID-19 update: 15 more deaths, 383 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 15 more deaths and 383 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings lab-documented cases of the coronavirus to 382,171, and known deaths to 2,077.

UDoH says 12 of the 15 newly confirmed deaths occurred prior to March 1. The 15 deaths were of:

A Cache County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two Davis County men, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Garfield County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered in Utah number 1,178,728, which is 23,950 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows numbers by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,340,071, an increase of 6,022 since yesterday. Tests administered here number 4,124,865, an increase of 15,624 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 443 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4%.

There are 131 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,323.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah