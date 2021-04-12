Utah COVID-19 update: 185 new cases, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed 185 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

That brings total known coronavirus cases in Utah to 390,289 since the beginning of the pandemic. Documented deaths from the virus remain at 2,159.

Vaccines administered number 1,708,002, which is 4,937 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,449,866 people have been tested, an increase of 2,519 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,379,916, an increase of 4,813 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 398 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

There are 122 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,770.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah