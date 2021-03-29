Utah COVID-19 update: 194 new cases, no more deaths reported in past day

UTAH, March 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past day, and no new deaths.

That brings total documented cases to 384,756. Known COVID-19 deaths in Utah remain at 2,114.

Vaccines administered number 1,307,533, an increase of 3,214 since Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,375,124 people, an increase of 2,403 people tested since yesterday. A total of 4,204,635 have been given, an increase of 4,664 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 426 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.45%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,474.

The chart below shows coronavirus numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah