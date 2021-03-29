Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office announces unexpected death of officer

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its sergeants.

The cause of death for Sgt. Spencer Stockard has not been disclosed, but his obituary says he died on Wednesday, March 24, and “passed away unexpectedly.”

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Stockard,” the WCSO post says. “Spencer was an important part of our Sheriff’s Office family, and his loss will be felt deeply.”

Stockard’s obituary says, in part, that the 41-year-old Utah native graduated from the Police Academy in 2004.

“For 17 years Spencer proudly worked at the Weber County Sheriff’s office achieving the rank of Sergeant while also enjoying the assignment of working with the Weber County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.”