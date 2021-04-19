Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 200 new cases, 1,326 vaccinated in past day

UTAH, April 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 200 documented cases, and 1,326 more Utahns documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s total documented coronavirus cases to 392,957, vaccinations to 1,898,857, and deaths to 2,166.

The two deaths were of:

A Weber County man between ages of 45 and 64, Weber County resident, hospitalized

A Weber County woman in the same age range, a long-term care facility resident

The chart immediately below shows statewide vaccination numbers by area of the state:

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,493,089 people, an increase of 2,695 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,480,612, an increase of 5,021 tests since yesterday.

UDoH reports that the increased number of tests is due to a change in definition. Previously UDOH was reporting one test, per person, per day. However with continued reliance on antigen tests and more of these being confirmed by PCR within the same day, UDOH is now reporting the count of these confirmatory tests in the “Total Test” number. Percent positivity Test/Test method will still be calculated with one test, per person per day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 382 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,922.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.