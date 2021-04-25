Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 281 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 281 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Utah’s known cases now number 395,431 since the beginning of the pandemic. Documented deaths now stand at 2,182.

The two people who died were a Box Elder County man and a Salt Lake County woman. Both were between ages 65 and 84, and were hospitalized at the time of death.

Vaccines administered number 2,039,298, an increase of 7,518 from yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 number 2,530,491, an increase of 4,096 since Saturday. Tests administered number 4,578,240, an increase of 6,899 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 383 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3%.

Currently in Utah, 157 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,061.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah