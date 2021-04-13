Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 358 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 358 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings know coronavirus cases in the state to 390,647 and documented deaths from the virus to 2,161.

The two who died were:

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Carbon county woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A total of 1,738,003 vaccines have been administered, which is 30,001 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,455,549 people, which is an increase of 5,683 since yesterday. Total tests administered number 4,395,138, an increase of 15,222 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 406 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 124 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,804.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah