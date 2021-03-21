Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 375 more cases, 15,236 new vaccinations since Saturday

UTAH, March 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday announced two more coronavirus deaths and 375 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Total known COVID-19 cases now total 381,629, and deaths stand at 2,062 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two who died were:

A Weber County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 1,152,282, an increase of 15,236 since Saturday’s report.

The chart immediately below shows vaccinations broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Coronavirus tests given in Utah number 4,105,097, an increase of 7,990 since yesterday. People tested here number 2,331,716, an increase of 4,534 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 466 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

Currently, 157 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,283.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah