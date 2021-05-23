Utah COVID-19 update: 231 new cases in past day

UTAH, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 231 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the past day.

Total documented cases now stand at 404,477. Deaths remain at 2,290.

People in Utah tested for the coronavirus number 2,664,095, an increase of 2,007 people tested since Saturday.

Tests administered number 4,869,975, an increase of 3,929 in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines given number 2,512,355, an increase of 12,508.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 274 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 133 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,666.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah